Rashford is a great finisher & Man Utd can topple City on derby day, says De Gea

The Red Devils goalkeeper saw a talented team-mate bag a brace to down Tottenham in midweek and now has his sights set on local bragging rights

Marcus Rashford has been hailed as a “great finisher” by team-mate David de Gea, with the international’s form expected to give the Red Devils an extra edge when they take in a derby date with on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will make the short trip to the Etihad Stadium buoyed by a midweek win over .

Rashford, who has been enjoying a purple patch for club and country of late, bagged a brace against Spurs as former United boss Jose Mourinho was condemned to a 2-1 defeat.

De Gea did not have too much to do in that contest, with the exploits of leading lights at the opposite end of the field allowing the inconsistent Red Devils to start heading in the right direction once more.

The Spanish goalkeeper told the club’s official website: “Marcus is in very good form and showing his talent.

“He is a great finisher. He scored two and could have scored even more goals. We are happy that he is scoring goals for us and playing as he is doing. He is a great player.”

De Gea added on a welcome victory over Spurs, who had enjoyed a return to form in the wake of Mourinho’s arrival as manager: “We needed the three points.

“We played against a very good team with good players and we showed we are capable of winning against a good opponent.

“We showed that we can play well, that we can score goals, create chances and play offensively. It was a great game for us.”

United are hoping that such standards can be maintained as they prepare to pay a visit to their noisy neighbours.

De Gea sees no reason why, with the likes of Rashford firing on all cylinders, that the Red Devils cannot put another serious dent in the title challenge of the reigning Premier League champions.

He said: “It’s a massive win for us and let’s see if we can keep this level and keep winning.

“It’s a special game against Man City, the derby. Let’s see if we can win there. It’s a tough game but if we show the same as we did tonight, we will have chances to win.”