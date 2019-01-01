Rashford: I give my life for Man Utd & will get the club back where it belongs

The Red Devils forward has committed to fresh terms at Old Trafford, with an academy graduate determined to bring the good times back

Marcus Rashford claims to “give my life” for and has vowed to take the club “back to where it belongs”.

An academy graduate, who is now 21 years of age and entering his fourth season as a senior star at Old Trafford, may have a different role to play in 2019-20.

With Romelu Lukaku having departed for , Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for someone else to lead the line.

Rashford has never made any secret of his desire to operate as a central striker, or his desire to deliver success for United.

Having committed to a new long-term contract this summer, the international believes he is ready to help the Red Devils shake off their struggles of recent years and compete for major honours.

Rashford told United Review: “I think it’s a very exciting moment.

“For me it was just about getting the new contract out of the way and solidifying that I’m here for the club. It’s about getting the club back to where it belongs, what everybody knows Manchester United are.

“I give my life for the club and that’s the most important thing. For me, when you’re in a squad with a lot of young players who share the same ambition and have the same drive, I can only see us succeeding.

“It might take us some time, but if we all stick to the game plan, work collectively as a team, and we’ve got a good manager who knows the club and who shares the same ambition, who knows what we can achieve?”

United’s transfer business under Solskjaer has seen them place greater emphasis on youth, with the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka snapped up alongside £80 million ($96m) centre-half Harry Maguire.

“There’s a group of young players together and we can start to become what we decide to become,” added Rashford.

“That’s an important thing to me: that we can start to help the younger ones coming through. It’s all part and parcel of growing up in a United shirt. It’s just the next step.”

Rashford is still a youngster himself, despite having 170 club appearances and 32 international caps to his name, and is aware of the need to take his game and that of those around him to greater heights.



He said: “For me it’s just about becoming the guy that’s responsible and reliable. I feel like that’s the next step for me.

“Everything goes in order of the way it should be done. I remember these similar steps when I first went into the Under-18s and it takes you a season to grow into that standard of football. Before you know it, you’re one of the leaders there and you take responsibility on the pitch. Now I’m in that situation for the first team.”

Rashford and United are set to kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign at home to on Sunday.