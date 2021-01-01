Rashford equals Charlton's 56-year-old Man Utd record after netting in Europa League clash with Granada

The English striker cemented a place in the Red Devils history books with a superbly taken goal in the quarter-final tie

Marcus Rashford has equalled a 56-year-old Manchester United record set by Sir Bobby Charlton after netting in a Europa League clash with Granada on Thursday night.

Rashford put United 1-0 up against the Spanish outfit in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes with a trademark finish just after the half-hour mark.

The 23-year-old's latest strike in continental competition has seen him emulate former Red Devils midfielder Charlton, who is widely regarded as one of the finest players to ever play for the club.

What record has Rashford equalled?

Rashford now has eight goals to his name in Europe this season, having played a combined total of 11 matches in the Europa League and Champions League.

The talented young striker is the first English player to achieve that feat since Charlton way back in the 1964-65 season.

8 - Marcus Rashford is the first English player to score eight goals for @ManUtd in European competition in a single season (excluding qualifiers) since Bobby Charlton in 1964-65. Footsteps. #UEL pic.twitter.com/pskfaBm3OI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2021

How did Rashford draw level with Charlton?

Rashford had recorded six goals in the Champions League and just one in the Europa League prior to United's trip to Granada, but doubled his account in the second-tier competition after latching onto a beautifully flighted through ball from Victor Lindelof.

The Granada defence were completely taken out of the game as Rashford produced a superb first touch before steadying himself and slotting the ball into the bottom corner, ensuring that the Red Devils went in at half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Rashford's overall record in 2020-21

Rashford has become the fourth Premier League player to reach 20 goals across all competitions this season after scoring against Granada, with only United team-mate Bruno Fernandes (23), Tottenham's Harry Kane (29) and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (27) boasting more.

The England forward has reached that mark after 46 games and is now just two short of his final record for the 2019-20 campaign. Rashford has also been effective when it comes to creating goals, providing 12 assists for his team-mates to date.

