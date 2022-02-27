Ralf Rangnick dismissed a Manchester United fan's suggestion that the club will sign Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

United are reported to be interested in signing the three players, but face competition from top teams across Europe.

Rangnick was asked if the club will sign the players while he was signing autographs outside of Old Trafford following their 0-0 draw against Watford.

What has been said?

The supporter said that "three big names" would arrive in the summer - Kounde, Rice and Haaland.

A puzzled Rangnick asked the fan to repeat the question before then appearing to reply: "What are you dreaming at night?"

What's the latest on Haaland, Kounde and Rice?

United are one of several top teams said to be eager to land Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have long been claimed to be top contenders to land the Norway star this summer, but recent reports say that Manchester City are emerging as the main candidates.

The Red Devils are one of the favourites to bring in Kounde from Sevilla as they look to strengthen in defence, but Chelsea are also in the race to get him.

Chelsea are also said to be pushing to sign Rice, who has also been linked to the Old Trafford side in recent transfer windows.

