'Rangnick is not available' - Wenger to Bayern links grow as ex-Leipzig boss out of running

The German coach had been tipped to succeed Niko Kovac at Allianz Arena, but according to his agent, no "concrete talks" are due to be held

Former boss Ralf Rangnick is not a contender to inherit the managerial reins at , according to his agent Marc Kosicke.

The German champions are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting ways with Niko Kovac on Sunday.

The Croatian was dismissed in the wake of Bayern's 5-1 drubbing at the hands of , which compounded a mediocre start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The final result at Commerzbank-Arena left Die Roten fourth in the table, four points behind leaders after 10 fixtures.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been listed among the favourites to replace Kovac and told beIN Sport that he "misses the intensity" of coaching at the highest level.

Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Massimiliano Allegri are also believed to be in the running , along with Rangnick, who stepped down as Leipzig manager to work as the club's head of sport and development at the end of last season.

However, Rangnick's agent Kosicke has poured cold water over rumours the 61-year-old could be in line for the top job at Bayern, insisting such a scenario makes "no sense".

"No, Ralf Rangnick is not available," he told Bild . "We do not believe that what Ralf Rangnick brings is currently being sought at Bayern. And that's why it makes no sense to hold concrete talks."

Assistant coach Hansi Flick has been appointed as Bayern's interim boss while the search for Kovac's successor continues.

manager Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with the vacancy at Allianz Arena, but distanced himself from the post by announcing his intention to honour the two years remaining on his existing contract at Parc des Princes.

Bayern can get their season back on track with a home win over Olympiacos in the on Wednesday night, which would see them safely through to the knockout phase.

Flick will then prepare the team for this weekend's must-win Der Klassiker showdown against , before the international break takes effect.