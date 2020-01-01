Rangers boss Gerrard provides Balogun and Aribo injury update ahead of Hibernian clash

The Nigeria centre-back could play a part at Easter Road Stadium but his compatriot has been completely ruled out

manager Steven Gerrard has provided an injury update on Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash against on Sunday.

Balogun has only played three games since teaming up with the Gers in July from Championship side Athletic.

The centre-back impressed against , St. Mirren and St.Johnstone, helping the Ibrox Stadium outfit keep clean sheets as they secured victories in the encounters.

More teams

Balogun suffered a muscle injury against the Saints on August 12 and as a result, missed his side’s outings against , , Academical, United and their clash against Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday.

Aribo, meanwhile, has only featured three times for the Ibrox Stadium outfit this season due to an ankle injury problem.

The midfielder was one of the standout players for the Gers in the 2019-20 campaign and won the club’s Young Player of the Season award for his efforts.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles star scored his first goal of the season against St.Johnstone before the injury setback.

Gerrard has confirmed Balogun could make a return against the Hibees while Aribo is still recovering from his ankle injury.

“[I am] confident that Roofe will pull through as he was sensible and didn't take any risks. Balogun should hopefully be available,” Gerrard said in a pre-match press conference.

“Jack, Aribo and Barker won't be available sadly. Morelos will be fine for Sunday, he has recovered great from the weekend.”

Aribo joined the Gers in the summer of 2019 after leaving Charlton Athletic and delivered impressive debut campaign with the club.

While Aribo has featured four times for the national team since he made his debut against , Balogun has made 32 appearances for the West Africans.

The German-born defender was part of the Super Eagles team at the 2018 World Cup in and featured as they finished third at the 2019 in .

The players will be expected to play a key role for Nigeria in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers.