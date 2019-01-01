Rangers 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Scottish Premiership fixtures

Here is your complete guide to the Gers' 2019-20 pre-season and matches, dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer

have yet to finalise their plans for the summer, with Steven Gerrard's side eager to win the silverware in 2019-20 that eluded them this term.

Their primary goal is to block winning a record-equalling nine league titles in succession, though having finished second and having twice beaten their great rivals in the league this season, they appear stronger than they have at any point since they were demoted to League Two in 2012.

Here is your complete guide to Ranger's 2019-20 pre-season and Scottish Premiership fixtures, with dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer preparations.

Rangers pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 7 Oxford United 3pm / 1am Ibrox, Glasgow Jul 14 3pm / 10am Ibrox, Glasgow Jul 21 3pm / 10am Ibrox, Glasgow Jul 28 3pm / 10am Ibrox, Glasgow

Rangers have announced that they will play four pre-season friendlies at Ibrox, with English sides Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County all visiting the Glasgow venue.

The headline act, however, will be Marseille, who they will play on July 14 in a repeat of the clashes of 1992-93, when the Gers finished as runners up to the eventual winners in the group stage, which acted as a semi-final at that time.

Rangers 2019-20 transfer activity

Steven Gerrard has indicated that he wants to strengthen his squad in order for them to be able to more successfully compete with Celtic. Increasing the depth of his options is likely to be the focus, but there will also be a desire to strengthen the defence.

attacker Greg Stewart is expected to seal a move to the club, while Gerrard is pushing to ensure Ryan Kent can extend his loan spell from . Meanwhile, the Gers are closely following Oldham's George Edmundson.

Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones have already agreed pre-contract deals with the Glasgow outfit, arriving from and respectively.

The Liverpool legend will also be eager to ensure that there is no exodus of players during the summer. Alfredo Morelos continues to be linked with a move away from Ibrox, though Gerrard has insisted that no feasible offer has been tabled for the international, while midfielder Scott Arfield has been the subject of Premier League interest.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date LW Jordan Jones Kilmarnock n/a July 1 LW Jake Hastie Motherwell n/a July 1 CF Eduardo Herrera Necaxa loan end Jun 30 CF Greg Stewart Birmingham n/a July 1 RW Sheyi Ojo Liverpool loan July 1

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date CM Lassana Coulibaly Angers loan end Jun 30 CB Kyle Bradley released n/a Jun 30 RB Lee Hodson Gillingham n/a Jun 30 LB Myles Beerman released n/a Jun 30 AM Liam Burt released n/a Jun 30 LB Lee Wallace n/a Jun 30

Rangers 2019-20 Scottish Premiership fixtures

Rangers' quest to dethrone Celtic from the top of the Scottish Premiership table will begin on Sunday, August 4 away to Kilmarnock, with the first home match against Hibs pencilled in for August 10.

By that point, Rangers will hope to have won through two qualifying matches in the . Should they progress as far as the group stage like last season, they will play every Thursday between July 11 and August 29, making for a hectic start to the season.

Participation in Europe means that Rangers are excused from the group stages of the League Cup, which they will enter in the second round.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, like all Premiership sides, they will enter the Scottish Cup in the fourth round, which will take place in January.

Click here to see Rangers' fixture list for 2019-20.