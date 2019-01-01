Ramsey considers Arsenal to be a work in progress as he prepares to leave for Juventus

The Wales international will be walking away from a side this summer that he believes are building towards a bright future under Unai Emery

Aaron Ramsey believes are a work in progress under Unai Emery, with there signs of encouragement at Emirates Stadium as he prepares to leave for .

The international, who is approaching the end of his deal with the Gunners, has a pre-contract agreement in place with the Serie A champions.

He will be departing at the end of the season, leaving Arsenal to fill a sizeable void in their midfield.

Ramsey believes they are capable of progressing without him as Emery’s debut campaign at the helm has seen a period of experimentation deliver a top-four challenge.

A 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday has lifted the Gunners back into the Champions League places and hinted at a bright future for those in north London.

Ramsey told Sky Sports: “We have had a new manager come in with new ideas and it has been a season of trying to adapt to certain things that he wants from us and sometimes it has come off and sometimes it hasn't - it is a working process.

“I am just happy we won the game [against United] and we have put ourselves in a great position to finish off the season and hopefully nick a top-four spot.”

Arsenal have clambered back above the Red Devils and into fourth spot.

They are two points clear of United and only one behind arch-rivals .

A standing above Spurs could already have been secured had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not missed a late penalty during a recent derby date at Wembley.

The Gabonese made no mistake from the spot in his most recent outing, though, with Ramsey quick to hail the Gunners’ leading marksman for taking on responsibility from 12 yards once more.

He said: “It took a lot of courage for him to do that but he is a confident guy.

“He was in bits after the last game after he missed the penalty.

“He showed great character to step up and slot that one away so calmly. The boys are buzzing for him and we are delighted to have come away with the win.”

Victory over United has handed Arsenal a timely boost heading into the second leg of a last-16 encounter with that they currently trail 3-1.