Ramsey and Juventus mutually terminate former Arsenal midfielder's contract to leave midfielder as a free agent

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus after the two parties mutually terminated his contract, the club has announced.

Ramsey had been with Juve since 2019, but spent the second half of last season on loan with Rangers.

The midfielder made just five appearances for the Serie A giants last season and will now be on the hunt for a new club this summer.

Ramsey's time at Juve

The midfielder signed a four-year contract with Juve in February 2019 and made his debut in September of that year.

However, he never truly replicated his Arsenal form while at Juve, making just 70 total appearances over his three-year stay with the club.

He was eventually loaned to Rangers in January and went on to score two goals in 13 appearances.

Ramsey's Rangers tenure ended on a sour note as he missed a penalty in the club's Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31-year-old will now look to find a club where he can get regular playing time as is set to feature for Wales at the World Cup this winter. The Welsh will compete in the competition for the first time in 64 years.