Ramos on Zidane's return: I don't make decisions for Real Madrid

The defender insisted he was not behind the club's decision to bring back the French manager rather than Jose Mourinho

Sergio Ramos said he did not decide Zinedine Zidane's return to , while the captain dedicated Tuesday's victory to head coach Luis Enrique.

Zidane was reappointed by Madrid prior to the international break, having left the giants following a third consecutive title last season.

Jose Mourinho was also linked with a return to the Spanish capital, however, there were reports claiming Ramos was behind the club's decision to bring back Zidane after Santiago Solari's sacking.

Speaking about Zidane's return after Spain defeated Malta 2-0 in qualifying, Ramos told reporters: "Changes can bring about positive situations, we've had wonderful moments with Zizou and it's a joy to have him home.

"His return has been good news for all the players, it wasn't a decision I made, even if people think I do.

"I'm the captain and give my opinion if I'm asked; I've never taken command, nor have I ever wanted to."

Alvaro Morata scored twice away to minnows Malta, where Spain were missing Luis Enrique due to a family emergency.

Robert Moreno led Spain in Luis Enrique's absence and skipper Ramos dedicated the victory to the former boss.

Objetivo cumplido.

de .

Empezamos con buen pie el camino a la #Euro2020. Esto sigue en junio.

Objective accomplished.

out of .

Starting the road to the #UEFAEuro2020 on the right foot. We'll be back in June.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/p614YCU4Qi — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 26, 2019

"Despite the coach being absent, we were very well prepared," said Ramos, who was subjected to whistles by the home fans in Ta' Qali. "It's been a difficult situation and the group has felt for the coach having a personal problem.

Article continues below

"We dedicate this victory to him and his family, we've done what we had to do, in this team we're all a family and everyone feels each other's personal problems."

Ramos earned his 164th cap for Spain, moving within three appearances of Iker Casillas' record.

"Iker is a living legend and I hope I can overtake his record," the 32-year-old added. "It won't all be negatives, there is some joy in football."