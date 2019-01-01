'Ramos is world's best centre-half, not Van Dijk' - Liverpool star told 'you have to win stuff'

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand does not consider a Dutchman to be the finest on the planet, or the top performer in the Premier League

defender Virgil van Dijk remains behind skipper Sergio Ramos in the pecking order of the world’s best centre-halves because “you have got to win stuff”, says Rio Ferdinand.

A star man at Anfield is considered by many to have become the finest performer on the planet in his chosen position.

The likes of former Reds star Jamie Carragher have suggested that the Dutchman can make Premier League football look like men against boys.

legend Ferdinand is, however, of the opinion that the 27-year-old will be short of the standard set by serial winner Ramos until he has helped to deliver major silverware.

The ex- international said in the Sunday Mirror when asked to pick the top centre-half in world football: “I’d still put Sergio Ramos there.

“Ramos, when the big games come up, the trophies are there to be won, he’s normally standing there with his sleeves rolled up.

“He is not being shifted at the moment.

“To be considered the best in the world, you have got to win stuff as well. You cannot just play well for your team and sit there as runner-up or coming third or fourth.

“That’s why, when people talk about Player of the Year and you see they haven’t won anything but they are the best player, I am thinking: ‘How? You haven’t influenced a team to win things.’

“You need to be part of a team that is winning to be considered like that.

“Virgil is a fantastic player, potentially the best in the world but, right now, no. And I’d think he would agree.

“Winning is an essential part of winning personal accolades. You have to win.

“If Liverpool win the league it’s legit, but it would feel odd if he is the best player and they have come second or third.”

Van Dijk’s efforts for Liverpool this season have them in contention for the title and him among the frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year prize.

Ferdinand is not convinced that he deserves that honour either, though, with star turns at Manchester City and Tottenham staking stronger claims at present.

Asked if Van Dijk should take the award, Ferdinand said: “Virgil? No, no.

“There’s Raheem Sterling.

“Heung-min Son, though have not won anything yet, Sergio Aguero, David Silva. Bernardo Silva, by the way…

“It’s difficult if they win the league.”