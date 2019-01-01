Ramon Azeez’s strike hands Granada victory over his former club Almeria

The Nigeria international returned to haunt his former club, scoring the decisive goal to help the Nasrids claim their third consecutive win

Ramon Azeez scored the solitary goal in Granada’s 1-0 victory over Almeria in a pre-season friendly game on Monday.

The midfielder who started his European career with the Rojiblancos found the back of the net against his former club to ensure his side continue on their winning ways.

Azeez spent six years with Almeria, making 71 league appearances and scoring four goals for the first team before departing for Lugo.

The international scored in the 45th minute to help his side claim their third back-to-back pre-season win after defeating Reading and Alcorcon.

Granada gained promotion to the Spanish after finishing second in the Segunda Division last season.

The Nasrids will play Las Palmas and in their next pre-season friendly games on August 4 and 9 respectively.

Granada will open their 2019/20 campaign against at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, August 17.