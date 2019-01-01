Raiola's worldwide ban put on hold as CAS delays decision until outcome of 'urgent' appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that the agent has appealed against the worldwide suspension imposed by FIFA

Football agent Mino Raiola's worldwide ban has been temporarily stayed until the outcome of the "urgent" appeal lodged on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed.

Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was given a three-month suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) in May, although it did not provide any specific reasoning.

FIFA then moved to extend the suspension to a global scale shortly after, but CAS has confirmed the agent has lodged an appeal and the worldwide ban has been subsequently put on hold until a final decision is reached next month.

The ban imposed by the FIGC is not impacted, however.

A CAS statement read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an urgent appeal filed by the football intermediary, Carmine 'Mino' Raiola, against the decision taken by the FIFA Appeal Committee on May 28, 2019 (the challenged decision) which confirmed a previous decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

"In such decision, a three-month period of suspension from performing the role of sports agent in which was imposed on Mino Raiola by the Intermediaries Committee of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) was extended by FIFA to become a worldwide ban.

"Prior to the filing of his appeal, Mino Raiola also filed an urgent application to stay the execution of the challenged decision.

"On June 7, 2019, the president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division upheld the application. Accordingly, the worldwide extension of the suspension of Mino Raiola is stayed pending the outcome of the CAS proceedings.

"However, the suspension imposed by the FIGC in Italy is not affected by the CAS decision.

"Further to the parties' agreement, CAS will conduct an expedited procedure with a shortened procedural calendar in order to allow for a final decision to be rendered at the beginning of July 2019."

Raiola's client de Ligt figures to be one of the big transfers of the summer, as the star has been linked with , , and after leading the Dutch side to the semi-final.

Pogba, too, has been linked with a move to following an up-and-down campaign with Manchester United.