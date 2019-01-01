Rafinha extends Barca contract & joins Celta Vigo on loan

Rafinha has signed a one-year extension with and completed a loan move to for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

A statement on the Blaugrana's website reads:

"FC Barcelona and Rafinha have agreed on the renewal of the player’s contract through to the end of the 2020/21 season.

"Additionally, Barça and Celta Vigo have come to an agreement whereas Rafinha will play at Celta on loan for the 2019/20 season. Celta thus take on Rafinha’s salary plus potential add-ons of up to €1.5m.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Rafinha for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best of luck and continued success."

