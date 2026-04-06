Rafael van der Vaart: 'He puts on a Feyenoord shirt and then wets his pants'

Rafael van der Vaart believes that not every player can cope with the pressure of playing for a top club. He made this comment on the NOS football talk show Studio Voetbal.

The discussion heated up when Wim Kieft started talking about FC Twente’s wing-backs. Mats Rots and Bart van Rooij are both having an excellent season in Enschede.

The latter was the match-winner for the Tukkers last Saturday against Ajax with a fine goal. “Mats Rots is a really good footballer,” says Kieft. “FC Twente have a clear vision and purpose. The full-backs are technically sound.”

Van der Vaart then takes the floor. He turns his attention to the scorer of the first goal, Ramiz Zerrouki. The Algerian midfielder was given a bit too much space by Jorthy Mokio and beat Maarten Paes at the near post.

“Ramiz Zerrouki was fantastic at FC Twente, puts on a Feyenoord shirt and shits his pants. Now he’s the best on the pitch again,” says Van der Vaart, who is making a point.

“We saw Owen Wijndal at AZ. He puts on an Ajax shirt and he’s nothing anymore. There are players who can’t cope with big clubs and you need a bit of luck for someone who can.”

"Everything you see at FC Twente now: I think Thomas van den Belt is a fantastic player, he really is a brilliant player. But at Feyenoord he wasn’t good enough. There are loads of players who do well at clubs in the lower half of the table, because the pressure is simply much less there."