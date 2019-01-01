Falcao dreams of emulating Jordan with baseball career

Monaco's former Manchester United and Chelsea striker wants to emulate the NBA legend and try his hand at a new sport when he quits football

Radamel Falcao has set his sights on emulating NBA great Michael Jordan by playing baseball when he retires from football.

The 33-year-old is approaching the latter stages of a career that has seen him win league titles in , Portugal and France as well as the , and UEFA Super Cup while at Atletico Madrid.

However, Monaco striker Falcao is keen to reignite his passion for baseball and follow in the footsteps of basketball legend Jordan, who retired in October 1993 and played in the minor leagues until his return to the Chicago Bulls in March 1995.

In an interview with France Football, Falcao, who played for Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League, said: "I love baseball. When I was little, in , where I grew up, it was the sport I played, at a very good level.

"I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I'll start one as a professional baseball player.

"Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!"

Falcao spoke recently about his time in the Premier League, where he failed to reach his usual high standards during loan spells with United and Chesea.

He had an injury-affected spell under Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford in 2014/15 and paid tribute to the Dutchman when the veteran manager announced his retirement from football.

“Van Gaal, he’s special," he said. "He’s someone who says things in the face. That’s pretty positive.

Article continues below

"But he is very ingrained with his philosophy, and sometimes it’s a bit weird. I am very proud, however, to have worked with him.”

Falcao played under Jose Mourinho at in 2016/16 before the Portuguese was sacked with his Premier League champions in seventh place.

“I arrived in his third year at Chelsea when everything went wrong," he said. "I only spent four months with him. I didn’t see the real Mourinho.”