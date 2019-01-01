'Rabiot will be essential for any team' - Thiago Silva backs PSG wantaway amid Barcelona links

The centre-back does not want his team-mate to leave the French capital as he thinks he would be a key player at any club

Adrien Rabiot will become an essential player for any team should he leave Paris Saint-Germain, says Thiago Silva.

France international Rabiot has been frozen out at PSG after pulling out of negotiations over a contract extension last month, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old but in December denied reports of an agreement with the player despite possessing an interest.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Rabiot will travel with the team for a training camp in Qatar next week and Silva hopes he remains part of the squad for the long term.

"It's up to the coach and the club to talk to Adrien. They have to find an agreement, find something that is important for Adrien and for the club," said Silva.

"I don't want to get into this, but of course he's an essential player for the whole team.

"If he leaves, if he decides to leave, you have to respect it, but for me he will become an essential player for any team."

PSG bounced back from their Coupe de la Ligue exit at the hands of Guingamp in midweek by beating Amiens 3-0 on Saturday.

"As I told my team, it [elimination] was an accident, sometimes it happens. We are not an invincible team," added Silva.

Article continues below

"The most important thing is to look up and look forward to the next game. [Beating Amiens] was important for our confidence.

"Now we have to prepare because we have a lot of important games to play and we have to continue with the mentality of always winning."

PSG are unbeaten after 18 matches in Ligue 1 and sit 13 points clear of Lille with two games in hand.