Quess East Bengal appoint Tathagata Mukherjee as Sports Advisor

Mukherjee was involved with Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League for the past two seasons...

Quess FC (QEBFC) have made an integral addition to their management by bringing in Tathagata Mukherjee in the capacity of 'Sports Advisor'.



QEBFC is now the controlling body of all football-related activity of East Bengal club after multi-national company Quess Corp acquired a 70 percent stake in the football team in July 2018.



The Kolkata club finished runners-up to in the 2018-19 . The major investment saw high-profile arrivals with Alejandro Menendez, the former Castilla coach brought in as the manager.



2018 World Cupper Johnny Acosta and former international Enrique Esqueda were the other big-name signings.







Mukherjee's addition in the second season of the Quess-era gives a major boost to East Bengal fans. He was formerly employed with (ISL) outfit for the last two seasons as their Chief Technical Officer (CTO).



He was also involved with the All Football Federation (AIFF) in the past and with his deep knowledge of the Indian football spectrum, makes him an invaluable asset to QEBFC.



Mukherjee will joins forces with Sanjit Sen who has been serving as the CEO of QEBFC. With Menendez retained, QEBFC will now be expected to make rapid strides in the transfer window to build a strong team for the 2019-20 season in hopes of landing the title.