Ajit Issac reiterates Quess' commitment to East Bengal and clarifies Super Cup stand

The Quess Corporation chairman has reaffirmed the investor's commitment to taking the Kolkata club forward...

Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac has broken his silence on the current turmoil in the club with regards to their participation in the ongoing Super Cup.

A statement released by Ajit Issac read, "We have been getting thousands of requests to continue our support for QEBFC and we are very grateful for that. This message is to inform every dedicated member of the club that we remain committed to the success of the club and will take every necessary decision for the progress of QEBFC.”

“We have invested significantly in the last season and the results are there for everyone to see. We are here to play football at every competitive stage and will play the game with every effort possible, when we know that the federation will provide a level playing field and a commercial structure that is sustainable."

The All Football Federation (AIFF) had written to over the confusion prevailing over their participation in the Super Cup and potential entry to the (ISL), as revealed by Goal earlier.

East Bengal had given contradicting statements regarding their participation in the Super Cup. Four of the eight board members of Quess East Bengal FC (QEBFC), under whom the football team operates, are from Quess while the rest are long-serving club members.

The Quess officials had stated that the Red and Golds will not participate in the Super Cup in the press release put out while the other faction had said they will participate.

“Some members of the club on the basis of a strange letter from the AIFF have been involved with avoidable politics and we will not be drawn to that. Please work with us to help QEBFC and football in to move forward. I want to thank all of you for your tremendous support and please note that we believe that QEBFC is a fantastic club with one of the best supporter base in the world. Together, let's make the changes to make QEBFC a world class club," Issac's statement read on.

The club officials had called for an executive committee meeting on Monday where they had planned to invite Quess Corp Chairman Ajit Isaac.

Amidst rumour of a possible tiff between East Bengal and their investors, Isaac's statement is likely to add further fuel to the fire.