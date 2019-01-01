QPR’s Eberechi Eze makes Championship Team of the Week

The Nigerian youngster has been rewarded for his sparkling performance for Rangers against the Lilywhites

Queen Park winger Eberechi Eze has been named in the Championship Team of the Week.

The 21-year-old Anglo-Nigerian delivered a spectacular performance for in their 2-0 victory against on Saturday.

Eze scored both goals in the encounter to take his tally to nine in 20 league appearances this season and help his side climb to 14th on the table.

The youngster has been rewarded with a spot in the English second-tier best XI squad for the week under review.

Eze will hope to maintain his impressive form when Rangers take on in their next league outing on Wednesday.