Pyramids 4-1 Enyimba: Adel’s brace inspires People's Elephant destruction

The two-time African kings surrendered a goal lead to crumble against the Egyptian Premier League side on Sunday evening

Enyimba suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Pyramids in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup first leg quarter-final clash.

Despite taking an early lead through Victor Mbaoma, the Egyptian side secured victory thanks to a brace from Ibrahim Adel and efforts from Ramadan Sobhi plus Abdalla El Said.

🇪🇬 @pyramidsfc 4-1 @EnyimbaFC 🇳🇬



The hosts comeback from behind to register a large victory against the Nigerian side. 💥#TotalCAFCC | #PFCEFC pic.twitter.com/6TGQmBEyr1 — Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 16, 2021

The two-time African champions had silenced Orlando Pirates 1-0 in their last Group A game, to set up a date with the North Africans – who finished as runners-up in Group D.

Fatai Osho’s men travelled to Cairo’s 30 June Stadium full of hopes following the return of inspirational captain Augustine Oladapo back to their squad.

Mbaoma gave the Nigerians a dream start after putting them ahead in the first minute as goalkeeper Sherif Ekramy fumbled a back pass from Ahmed Samy.

That goal was a reality check for the hosts who almost levelled matters through Mohamed Hamdy in the fourth minute. However, goalkeeper John Noble did well to punch away the defender’s in-swinging cross.

They continued to threaten Enyimba’s backline with Mohamed Farouk also coming close a few minutes later, albeit, he was stopped by Ogbonnaya Nelson.

In the 15th minute, Sobhi equalised for his team by rounding Noble after winning the ball from Nelson who tried to dribble him.

Five minutes late, Pyramids’ dream of picking all points at stake suffered a slight setback as Farouk was replaced by Ahmed Tawfik having suffered a hamstring injury.

Enyimba’s attempts to restore their lead proved futile as their attacking forays met strong resistance from coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s men.

Four minutes into the second half, El Said put his team ahead. Again, it was another horrendous defending that cost the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League winners.

Enyimba’s comedy of errors continued as Adel extended the North African’s lead after taking advantage of a mix-up by the visiting side’s backline.

Article continues below

He completed his brace in the 67th minute to give Arruabarrena’s side a massive advantage heading into the second leg in Aba.

Even with the introduction of Samad Kadiri, Cyril Olisema and Dayo Ojo, Osho’s team were unable to reduce their deficit as they were restricted to shooting outside the goal area.

Enyimba must defeat the Egyptian Premier League side by at least a three-goal margin without conceding to stand a chance of reaching the semi-final.