Pulisic reveals the two key areas he's working to improve at Chelsea

The United States international has found the target on six occasions for the Blues, including a Premier League hat-trick, but wants to offer more

Christian Pulisic is aiming to deliver more goals and assists for , with the United States international insisting that he's working on boosting his numbers.

Despite operating as a winger, the 21-year-old has never been prolific when it comes to offering end product from the flanks.

His game is more about creativity and aiding others than filling his own boots in the final third of the field.

A seven-goal haul at in 2018-19 represents his personal best return, with six efforts recorded for Chelsea during his debut campaign in west London before injury and the coronavirus lockdown stunted his progress.

That tally does include a Premier League hat-trick, with his account opened in style during a meeting with , but Pulisic is aware of the need to offer more to the collective cause – as Lampard once did for the Blues when establishing a reputation as one of the best goal-scoring midfielders.

"I want to learn to be even more clinical in front of goal to continue to boost my numbers, get more goals and assists," Pulisic told Sky Sports.

"I want to be stronger on the ball, being able to hold off players and those are two areas that I'm definitely working on."

While Pulisic can look to Chelsea’s coaching team for inspiration in that department, he believes he is also benefiting from working alongside the likes of Willian and Pedro – two forwards who have graced the very top of the game and been a regular source of goals.

"I think it's great to have friendly competition," said Pulisic.

"They're all great guys and it's great to be learning from them and also getting to play with Callum (Hudson-Odoi). It's a strong area of our team."

Pulisic endured a slow start to his time in England following his arrival at Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but has shown what he is capable of and is being backed to remain a key man for Lampard despite the Blues tying up a deal for Hakim Ziyech and looking to add even more options to their attacking arsenal.