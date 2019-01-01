Pulisic and Dest among European-based players to join up with USMNT squad

The teenage defender has already stated his intention to play for his father's nation of birth and could make his competitive debut in November

star Christian Pulisic and defender Sergino Dest are among the new additions to the United States men's national team squad as it prepares for the latest round of CONCACAF Nations League matches.

In total nine Europe-based players have been added by coach Gregg Berhalter to the squad that will take on Canada and Cuba during November.

It is no surprise to see Pulisic get the nod as the 21-year-old finally begins to make an impact at Stamford Bridge after being eased into first-team action by Frank Lampard.

The former starlet has started the Blues' last four matches and scored four goals, including a fine hat-trick in their 4-2 Premier League victory over in October.

Already boasting 34 caps and 14 goals for his country, Pulisic will hope to add to that tally in two key clashes for the nation.

It is Dest's call-up, however, that will be of most interest to fans.

The Ajax man, 19, was born in the but is eligible for the U.S. through his Surinamese-American father, and has represented them at Under-17, U-20 and senior level, albeit only in friendly competition in the latter case.

Should he receive minutes in these latest matches, his decision to choose the USMNT over the Netherlands will become final.

“My whole youth I played in the U.S., so they believed in me and that feels nice,” the 19-year-old said to Bleacher Report when asked why he chose the country.

“They believed in me in the hard times, so that’s why I chose them.”

Berhalter's team hosts Canada in Orlando on November 15 before taking on Cuba in the Cayman Islands, which is acting as the Caribbean nation's base during the Nations League, four days later.

They must win both of their remaining Group A matches and also finish with a superior goal difference to Canada, who currently lead the group by six points, in order to qualify for the competition's semi-finals.

USMNT squad vs Canada and Cuba:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan ( FC), Sean Johnson ( ), Matt Turner (New Revolution)

Defenders: John Brooks ( ), Reggie Cannon (FC Dalla), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Chase Gasper ( FC), Nick Lima ( ), Aaron Long ( ), Daniel Lovitz ( ), Tim Ream ( ), DeAndre Yedlin ( ), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Midfielders: Sebastian Lletget ( ), Weston McKennie ( ), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Wil Trapp ( SC), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola ( ), Corey Baird ( ), Tyler Boyd ( ), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent ( ), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)