Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it might be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
- Choose the server location. Select a server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
- Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.
PSV vs Club Brugge: kick-off time
PSV vs Club Brugge kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.
How to watch PSV vs Club Brugge live today: TV channel and live stream
DAZN will show the match live. You can start the live stream below.
Talking points of the week: PSV and Club Brugge
Across their past five competitive matches, PSV have won two, drawn one and lost two. They followed a 1-2 defeat to ADO Den Haag with a 7-0 Eredivisie win against Willem II Tilburg. In the Champions League, PSV won 1-0 away in Porto but lost 0-1 to RB Leipzig and 1-0 to Inter Milan.
With five wins from their last five competitive matches, Club Brugge head into this game in excellent form. They most recently won 2-4 away at SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian league. In the Champions League, Brugge beat Lens 3-0 and won 3-4 away at Inter Milan.
PSV vs Club Brugge: line-ups
PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Probable lineups
PSV vs Club Brugge: form
PSV vs Club Brugge: head-to-head record
Head to Head
PSV vs Club Brugge: the tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|5
|+14
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
W
L
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
L
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
W
W
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
W
D
D
W
|9
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|7
W
W
L
D
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
W
L
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|6
W
L
W
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|6
W
W
L
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|17
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
W
L
W
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|20
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
W
L
D
|21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
L
D
W
L
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
|23
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|3
L
L
L
W
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
W
L
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
L
W
L
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
L
L
W
|27
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|3
L
L
W
L
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
L
W
|29
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
W
L
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9
|-6
|2
D
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
L
L
L
L