PSG’s Choupo-Moting happy to start 2020 with victory and a goal

The Cameroon international is impressed with his contribution as the Parisians opened the year with an emphatic victory

striker Eric Choupo-Moting has expressed his delight to start 2020 with victory and a goal.

The forward came off the bench to score one of the goals that ensured the Parisians claimed an emphatic 6-0 victory against Linas Montlhery in a Cup tie on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Cameron international has now notched five goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

Choupo-Moting has taken to the social media to bear his thoughts on their win as well as his contribution against Stephane Cabrelli’s men.

“Good Start into 2020, victory and a goal,” the former striker posted on Instagram.

Choupo-Moting will hope to play a part when PSG take on in another Cup outing on Wednesday evening.