PSG wear special rainbow flag numbering on shirts as Ligue 1 acknowledges International Day Against Homophobia

Paris Saint-Germain lined up against Montpellier with special rainbow-coloured numbers on Saturday as the club and all of French football lent their support to the International Day Against Homophobia.

The Ligue 1 champions were given few problems in their penultimate clash of the season, securing a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Lionel Messi netted twice for the away side, while Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also got their names onto the scoresheet.

Why did PSG wear the numbers?

Saturday marked the second straight year in which French clubs, including PSG, have marked the International Day Against Homophobia.

In May 2021 every side in Ligue 1 and 2 came out with rainbow numbers, part of the LFP's "Gay or straight, we all wear the same jersey” campaign.

Article continues below

"On World Day Against Homophobia, our jerseys will have the rainbow flag, symbol of peace and diversity of the LGBT movement," PSG explained on their official Twitter account before the game.

Lille also showed off their numbers following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Nice, with Canada star Jonathan David hitting twice to take his Ligue 1 tally for the season up to 15.

Further reading