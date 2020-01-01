PSG racing to sign Rafinha from Barcelona

With time running out before the window shuts, the Champions League finalists are seeking to bring in one further player

are seeking to sign Rafinha from before the transfer window shuts, Goal can confirm.

After successfully completing the additions of Moise Kean from and Danilo Pereira from over the course of the last two days, plus youngster Sekou Yansane from , sporting director Leonardo is rushing to race through a deal for the international, with the transfer window in due to shut at 2300 BST.

The speed of negotiations have picked up over the course of recent hours and discussions are presently underway between the two clubs.

The terms of the deal promise to be a particular stumbling block, and while everything remains on the table, there is little time left in the window for a deal to be thrashed out.

Sources in the Catalan and Brazilian press confirm that the player is very interested in going to the runners-up, with his deal with Barca up in June 2021.

The 27-year-old has been at the Camp Nou side since his teenage years, having joined them in 2006 but has never been able to firmly establish himself as a first-team force due to a succession of injury issues. Indeed, when he played 24 matches in the Primera Division in 2014-15, it was the most he ever managed.

At the beginning of the following season, he suffered a serious knee injury away from home against in a 1-1 draw and missed the remainder of the campaign, and though he returned the following campaign to score six times in 18 matches, more knee trouble meant an extended period on the sidelines. His career at Barca has not recovered since.

Instead, he has spent much of the last two years away on loan, first at in then at , where he also spent the duration of the 2013-14 season. Last term in Vigo, he managed 29 Primera Division appearances and returned four goals.

In total, he played 30 times for Celta – the most matches he had played since his breakthrough year with Barca.

The next stage of his career may, however, lie in Paris, where an attacking midfielder has been sought for several weeks.