PSG's Donnarumma 'disturbed' by intense Navas battle amid exit rumours

Gianluigi Donnarumma has admitted his battle with Keylor Navas for the starting goalkeeper role at PSG has taken a toll on him.

After signing from AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer, Donnarumma and the Costa Rica international have split time for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

The Italy star's struggle to cement the starting job has led to rumours he could seek an exit in the summer.

What was said?

"It has no effect on my performances, but it disturbs me," Donnarumma told TNT Sports of his rivalry with Navas.

"It's not easy, because I was used to always starting and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench.

"But I'm sure the situation will be resolved."

Following his starring role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph this summer, Donnarumma moved to the French capital with the hope he would be the club's starter.

But under Mauricio Pochettino, the 22-year-old has been forced to play second fiddle to veteran shot-stopper Navas.

Navas has started eight Ligue 1 matches this term to just five for Donnarumma, while the duo have each started two games in the Champions League.

Reports have begun to emerge that Donnarumma is unsettled in the French capital, with a summer switch to Barcelona or Juventus mooted.

When asked in September about rumours of a move away, Donnarumma replied: "I'm happy at PSG, and I laugh when I read all this nonsense about me."

