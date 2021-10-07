La Liga president Javier Tebas claims to have proof that Paris Saint-Germain are falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The French giants signed Lionel Messi in the summer on a free transfer, adding the Argentine's enormous wage packet to a squad already brimming with world-class stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

And with protocols in place to ensure clubs do not spend more than they earn, Tebas insists that PSG cannot possibly generate the income required to pay for the squad they have at their disposal.

What did Tebas say?

“I criticise PSG because it does not generate the money to have the squad it has,” Tebas fired in an interview with l'Equipe. “This causes a distortion of competition in the European football economy. It does not correspond to actual sponsorship.

“How can PSG explain to us that it has a squad of almost €600 million? If you win Ligue 1, you won't win more than €45m – it's impossible.

“I invited the president of PSG and the president of the French league to show them the numbers we have and where the irregularities are. They did not answer me. They are quick to criticise me, not answer me.

“I can show, with figures to back it up, the deception in the face of Financial Fair Play. If Messi and Neymar remain at PSG, I don't care. The point is that all this hurts European football a lot. I'm not the only one who says it.”

Has PSG said anything in the past?

Speaking at Messi's presentation back in August, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that the capture of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would not see the club break any financial rules.

He said: “Regarding the financial aspect, I will make it clear: we know the rules of Financial Fair Play and we will always follow the regulations. Before we do anything, we check with our commercial, financial and legal people.

“We have the capacity to sign him. If we sign Leo, it's because we can, otherwise we would not have done it.

“What Leo brings to the club is huge, which you can see just outside. He is a big asset for the club. I hope Leo will not ask for a raise, but what we have is fantastic!”

