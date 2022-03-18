The protester who attached himself to a goalpost and interrupted play during Everton's Premier League win over Newcastle on Thursday has been charged by authorities with tresspass.

Louis McKechnie brought the match to a halt shortly into the second half at Goodison Park after entering the field and fastening himself to the posts in protest against oil consumption.

He was subsequently removed, with the additional time allotted ultimately leading to Alex Iwobi's winner for the Toffees - and now, he has been charged for his actions, as well as banned from all sporting venues across the country.

What has been said?

"A man from Weymouth has been charged following reports that a man ran on to the pitch at the Everton vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture at Goodison last night," read an official statement from West Merseyside Police.

"At around 8.55pm it was reported that a man disrupted the match by running onto the pitch and tying himself to the goal post at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

"Louis McKechnie, 21, was charged with Pitch Encroachment and Aggravated Trespass and is due to attend Liverpool Community Justice Court on Tuesday 19 April 2022.

"He has been bailed and is banned from attending any venue being used for a regulated football match in England and Wales, any sporting venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales and any venues being used for a televised event in England and Wales."

What happened?

McKechnie entered the field shortly after the start of the second half and attached himself by the neck to the goalpost, bringing play to a halt.

Security attempted to remove him, with bolt-cutters involved, before subseuqently taking him from the ground.

It was the second attempted protest in as many days, following a similar incident during Arsenal's loss to Liverpool on Wednesday.

