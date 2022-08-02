Premier League Dream Team - Haaland, Salah, De Bruyne and the best talents in each position

A constellation of superstars form the 2022-23 Premier League dream team

The English teams are back in action with their respective pre-season friendlies, warming up for the Premier League season which is set to kick off on August 6 with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace and Frank Lampard’s Everton playing host to his former employers at Chelsea.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland took just 12 minutes to get off the mark in his first appearance for the club. The 22-year-old displayed all of his predatory instincts as he found himself in the right place at the right time against Bayern to score the solitary goal of the match. Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne did what he does best, i.e. controlling the match with his varied passing ability. The Belgian will once again be crucial to Guardiola as the Cityzens would give their all to defend their Premier League title.

Whereas, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will be the two most important players for last season's runners-up Liverpool at opposite ends of the pitch and a lot will depend on their form. There is little doubt that Jurgen Klopp will want to bring the Premier League trophy back to Anfield and both superstars will have to set their best foot forward.

As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season. As we head towards kick-off, let's take a look at, what is potentially, the dream team of the upcoming Premier League season.

Goalkeeper: José Sá

Wolves' Jose Sa proved to be one of the signings of the season with his brilliant form between the sticks. He conceded 39 goals from shots worth an expected goals on target (xGOT) total of 47.5 (excluding own goals). Sá led the Premier League rankings for goals prevented (8.5), which highlights his impact in goal. He also boasts of having the second highest save percentage (75%) ratio, behind only Liverpool's Alisson.

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo

The four players had been the best players in their respective positions in the 2021-22 Premier League season and will once again be in the thick of the action in the upcoming campaign. Cancelo is an integral player in the City machinery and he started 51 games across all competitions - becoming only the third player after Lionel Messi and Dani Alves to do so under the aegis of Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte had been equally solid with 182 recoveries and over 100 duels won. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk helped The Reds keep 21 clean sheets and won 74% of his duels, better than any other defender in the league. He was equally prolific on the other end of the pitch as he was involved in 18 goal build-up movements.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Bruno Fernandes

Kevin de Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season as he was instrumental in Manchester City's league win. It was him who set up the championship-winning goal with a precise pass for Ilkay Gundogan. He is arguably the most creative midfielder in the Premier League and averages 1.12 goal involvements/90, the highest in the league. Whereas, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is the anchor who can break attacks, win possession, and cover every blade of grass with his incredible work rate. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes was one of the few bright sparks in Manchester United in what was a lacklustre season for the Red Devils. The Portuguese will once again have to pick up the mantle and fuel United's engine if they are going to finish in the top four.

Forward: Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Son Heung-Min

This has to be the most lethal forward line in the Premier League. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah notched 23 goals and 13 assists in 35 Premier League appearances in 2021-22 which amounts to over a goal involvement per game, every 77 minutes to be precise. It is by far the best ratio for any player that has played at least 300 minutes. Elsewhere, Son of Tottenham Hotspurs shared the golden boot with Salah after netting twice on the final day, with 23 goals to his name. More impressively, none of his goals came from the spot which is an incredible achievement. Last but not the least, we have Erling Haaland who joined Manchester City this summer from Borussia Dortmund. He took just 12 minutes to score on his City debut and should be one of the golden boot contenders for next season with his eye for goals.

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is the most successful manager in the Premier League in recent times, winning the title four times in five years. Four out of the 11 in this dream team are City players and aptly, Guardiola should be at the helm.

How to watch the Premier League in Singapore via StarHub?

The world’s most exciting league can be watched in Singapore via StarHub's Premier+. All 380 matches will be broadcasted live so that you don't miss out on any action.

StarHub will offer the Premier League competition for six seasons, having entered into an exclusive agreement with the Premier League earlier in 2022. Remaining true to its motto, 'Football for All', StarHub is bringing the Premier League to customers through Premier+ at competitive prices. To up the ante, select games will be aired in 4K Ultra HD with instant replays, highlights, and more at no extra cost.

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.

How much does a StarHub subscription cost?

Subscription Cost Premier+ with Mobile, Home Broadband, or TV+ plan Premier+ only Price $24.99/month $39.99/month

Customers can sign up for Premier+ by clicking here or at StarHub shops while existing TV+ customers can subscribe via the My StarHub app.

What are the upcoming key benefits of StarHub's Premier+?

Key highlights : Replay the best bits through short 3 or 10-minute highlights, compilations, and “best of the week” reels;

Time-shift : Catch up on missed matches, up to 24 hours, as well as scroll back to key actions with an interactive timeline overlay feature;

Club pages : Easily find upcoming matches with your favourite team through a customisable user interface;

Live game statistics : Access real-time team statistics during live games;

Match stories : Skip and scroll through key match moments, with this modern mobile experience;

Party Watch : Virtually invite friends to watch and chat about the game in real-time;

Multi viewing: Catch two Premier League matches simultaneously on a single screen, or view the game from the perspective of your favourite player.

Where and on what devices can you watch the Premier League?

Fans can live stream the Premier League via StarHub TV+ on mobile apps (Android/Apple), their web portal, the StarHub TV+ app for Android TVs or via the StarHub TV+ box. If you’re on an alternative Fibre TV subscription, you can also catch the Premier League by signing up for the Premier Pack for Cross-Carriage that is now available.