IM Vijayan Unplugged: AIFF president Praful Patel launches promo

The AIFF president launched the promo of a three-part documentary series on legendary Indian footballer I.M Vijayan...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel launched the promo of a three-part documentary series on Indian football legend I.M Vijayan on Thursday.

The president shared the promo of the documentary on his official Twitter handle.

Patel's tweet read, "Happy to release the promo of 'I. M. Vijayan Unplugged', an exclusive documentary on the Indian Football Legend himself, whose career is a saga to pass on to the next generation of footballers.

"The three-part documentary series focuses on the extraordinary life and football career of the legendary I.M.Vijayan and takes a candid look at his impeccable skills and brilliant performances."

Happy to release the promo of 'I. M. Vijayan Unplugged', an exclusive documentary on the Indian Football Legend himself, whose career is a saga to pass on to the next generation of footballers. @TheWeekLive @IndianFootball @IMVijayan1 @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports #football pic.twitter.com/59AizsQuaS — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 22, 2020

The documentary series, produced by The Week, focuses on the career and life of the legendary footballer who hailed from Kerala.

Vijayan is widely considered as one of the greatest ever footballer to don the Indian national team jersey. He played for clubs such as Kerala Police, , FC Cochin, , and JCT. He was an integral part of the JCT side which won the inaugural edition of the National Football League in 1996-97 season.

At the international level, he won the SAFF Championship thrice, 1993, 1997 and 1999. He had scored a goal against Bhutan during 1999 SAFF Championship within 12 seconds of kick-off which is one of the fastest goals ever scored in the history of football.

Vijayan has won the AIFF Player of the Year award three times, 1992, 1997 and 2000 and was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government of in 2003.