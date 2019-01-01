Postponed JDT-PJ match for influenza-hit Southern Tigers

MFL has moved to postponed Wednesday's match between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Petaling Jaya City FC following health issues with the hosts.

On Monday it was reported by JDT that 10 of their players had contracted influenza virus alongside four from the Johor Darul Ta'zim II side, three from Johor Darul Ta'zim III as well as several coaches and staff.

This has led to the club calling in the respective health experts to perform medical checks on the players, coaches and staff as well as sanitising the training ground at Padang Seri Gelam in fear of increasing casualties.

With the match against PJ City supposedly to be played on Wednesday July 10, JDT have got the postponement request approved by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement released earlier today.

In a social media post this morning, star forward and Malaysian international Safawi Rasid share a picture of himself wearing a face mask which indicated that he is probably one of the 10 affected first team players.

Because the virus is airborne, MFL has taken the decision to postpone the match in fear of the virus still being present and affecting others that are planning to attend the match at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium.

The revised schedule will now see JDT take on PJ City on July 16, with their match against that was supposed to be on July 14 now being brought forward 24 hours to July 13.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram