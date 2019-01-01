Pogba's one of the best midfielders in the world – Solskjaer

The Manchester United star earned more praise from his manager following his man-of-the-match display against Chelsea in the FA Cup

caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Paul Pogba is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world following his performance in the fifth-round victory at .

United star Pogba scored a goal and set up another as he was named man of the match in Monday's impressive 2-0 win away to Chelsea.

Pogba teed up Herrera for the opening goal in the 31st minute before the World Cup winner got on the scoresheet with a towering header on the stroke of half-time.

The 25-year-old, who was sent off against in the first leg of the last-16 tie, has been directly involved in 15 goals since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December – scoring nine goals and tallying six assists.

"He had a tough game against PSG but he was probably our best player then," Solskjaer told reporters. "He had two or three players around him all the time.

"Tonight [Monday] was a great response, playing against one of the best defensive midfielders in the world with [N'Golo] Kante next to him.

"We know he's one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. He has vision, so the cross for Ander's goal was fantastic.

"Then the way he plays the ball out to Marcus [Rashford] and gets into the box for the second was fantastic, too."

15 - Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 15 goals in 12 games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (9 goals, 6 assists), six more than he managed in 20 games under Jose Mourinho this season (5 goals, 4 assists). Ruthless. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/BloJh38TpD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2019

On telling Pogba to push wider on the pitch at Stamford Bridge, Solskjaer said: "You want him to see and find space. He and Ander were allowed more freedom to roam forward, and we needed more arrivals in the box with Marcus and Romelu [Lukaku] being a bit wider as well."

While Pogba was named the pick of the bunch, Herrera produced another fine display for Solskjaer's side.

Herrera has established himself as an ever-present in the starting XI and he earned praise from his Norwegian boss.

"His energy and tenaciousness is vital for us," Solskjaer said. "That's why he plays almost every game. He has loads of energy, covers the right-hand side, runs forward.

"Tonight you can't just praise one. It's 11 players, plus the subs. But Ander has done fantastic."