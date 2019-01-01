‘Pogba’s been erratic but he’s an exceptional player’ – Former Man Utd coach backing Frenchman to come good

Steve Round, who worked at Old Trafford alongside David Moyes and once scouted a World Cup winner, admits he has been a big miss for the Red Devils

Paul Pogba remains an “exceptional player”, says former coach Steve Round, with the midfielder still looking to “find his way” through some rather “erratic” form.

The French midfielder became the most expensive player in world football when returning to Old Trafford from for £89 million ($117m) in the summer of 2016.

Four productive years in Turin, after emerging out of the Red Devils’ youth system, had earned him a billing as one of the finest talents on the planet.

United expected big things, but three-and-a-half years later and there remain as many questions around the 26-year-old as answers.

He has been nursing a niggling ankle problem of late, preventing him aiding the cause of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and transfer talk is never far away.

Round, who worked alongside David Moyes at United and once scouted Pogba for club and country, hopes a solution can still be found in Manchester which frees a World Cup winner from his shackles.

“They definitely miss him,” Round told Sky Sports of a player who has not figured for United since September 30.

“He’s a top, top player. His form has been a bit erratic and he’s maybe not been as good as people thought he would be, but I still believe he’s a top player.

“I remember when I was at United, I was sent out to watch him when he was at Juventus.

“I watched him play for Juventus and I watched him play for and I came back and said ‘that’s two of the best midfield performances I’ve seen from anybody for a long, long time’.

“I think he is an exceptional player. He’s just got to find his way within this club, within this group and really start to express himself and what he can do.

“Hopefully this layoff will give him the chance to come back and show what he’s capable of.”

Pogba has seen injury struggles restrict him to just six appearances this season, and he is still waiting on his first goal of the campaign after failing from the penalty spot during a 1-1 draw away at in August.

United are hoping that he will soon come back into contention, but a return to action will not be made in time for a derby date with on Saturday.