Pogba out but De Gea back for Man Utd's clash with Norwich, Solskjaer confirms

The midfielder has been out since September and isn't ready to return just yet, while the goalkeeper is set to miss Thursday's Europa League action

Paul Pogba will not be fit to face on Sunday but David de Gea should be able to make the trip to Carrow Road, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are in ahead of a clash with Partizan Belgrade, though neither Pogba nor De Gea are in the travelling party after recent fitness issues.

Pogba last featured at the end of September having sustained a foot injury, while De Gea has recently struggled with a groin strain.

De Gea was able to take his place in United's starting XI on Sunday in the 1-1 draw with despite appearing to be a doubt after hurting himself on international duty. De Gea was replaced by 's Kepa Arrizabalaga after going down off the ball in 's 1-1 draw with .



Solskjaer is unwilling to risk the Spaniard in Belgrade, with youngster Matej Kovar joining Sergio Romero and Lee Grant as the three goalkeepers, while Pogba remains sidelined even for the weekend journey to Norfolk.

"De Gea will be ready for Sunday but we didn’t take a risk with him travelling here," Solskjaer told reporters on Wednesday.

"Paul? No," Solskjaer later added when asked if Pogba could feature against Norwich.

United head into Thursday's game at Partizan second to them in Group L by virtue of scoring fewer goals, with both teams having notched four points from their two games so far. United beat Kazakhstani champions Astana thanks to a first goal from teenager Mason Greenwood, before earning a draw away from home against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

United have not won away from home in any competition since beating at the Parc des Princes in March, though there will likely be some positivity around the squad after a good performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Solskjaer will be expecting his side to kick on from that result with a number of upcoming fixtures where the Red Devils will be expected to win.

United face Chelsea in the after the Norwich clash, before further games with Bournemouth, Partizan again, , and Astana in November as they look to get their season up and running once again.