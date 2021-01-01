Pogba needs more playing time to get back to his best - Deschamps

The midfielder recently recovered from a hamstring problem and the France coach is confident he will be back to his best soon

France coach Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba needs regular playing time to get back in top form.

The 28-year-old has recently returned from a spell on the sidelines at Manchester United after a hamstring injury kept him out of action for six weeks.

After featuring in the FA Cup quarter-final loss against Leicester last week, the midfielder came off the bench to play the last 30 minutes of France's 1-1 draw against Ukraine in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

Deschamps admits that Pogba is not playing at his best, but is confident he will be in good condition before long.

Deschamps said at a press conference: "He is not at his best, obviously. On his entry against Ukraine, it also coincided with a period where the French team was not playing well. These 30 minutes are good for him. Like any player who returns from an injury, it will take time.

"The situation in November, he came with little playing time, it did not prevent him from making a great game against Portugal. He needs game time to perfect his physical condition."

France continue their World Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday with a clash against Kazakhstan.

They will then face Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Les Bleus will then turn their attention to their Euro 2020 group stage matches against Germany, Hungary and Portugal in June.

