'Pogba is Man Utd’s best player but can he make them winners?' - Neville wants performances, not exit talk

The former Red Devils defender is looking for the World Cup winner to put transfer speculation to one side and focus on becoming a talismanic presence

Paul Pogba remains ’s “best player”, says Gary Neville, but needs to “get his head down” and ignore ongoing transfer talk if he is to make the Red Devils winners.

The international put the speculation regarding his future to one side when putting in an impressive performance against on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 campaign.

United were able to burst out of the Premier League blocks against the Blues, with a clinical display at Old Trafford allowing them to claim a 4-0 victory at their counter-attacking best.

Pogba helped to tee up efforts for Marcus Rashford and Daniel James in that contest, with there an important role for him to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new-look side.

Exit talk is never far away, though, when it comes to the 26-year-old and Neville is looking for the World Cup winner to prove that he can deliver on claims that it remains fully committed to the cause.

The ex-United defender told Sky Sports on an eye-catching showing against Chelsea: “I think Pogba did well and he played a brilliant pass through for Rashford's goal.

“He can play better, but last season I said there were a number of players who were demonstrating week in, week out that they didn't look like they wanted to be at the club and Paul was one of them.

“I said those players needed to be let go but definitely not all at once because they are probably the best players in the team. Ole is going to have to transition those players out of the club if they do want to leave.

“There is always speculation around Pogba and I don't think it will go away, but if he can get his head down for this season and be the dominant force in midfield then he is Manchester United's best player. There is no doubt about it.

“He wants to be in a winning team but can he make Manchester United a winning team?”

Pogba has stated that he will give his call for the Red Devils for as long as he remains at Old Trafford, but rumours of a big-money move to refuse to go away as the summer transfer window is still open in .