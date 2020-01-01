'Pogba is desperate to return' - Solskjaer rubbishes criticism of Man Utd star

The France star and World Cup winner has struggled with an ankle problem but his manager is backing him to impress when he gets back to action

Paul Pogba is "desperate" to return from injury for once again, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after Paul Scholes launched a withering diatribe on the midfielder's commitment.

international Pogba has spent much of the season sidelined with an ankle injury , but is nearing a return date for the Red Devils after having his cast removed following surgery.

The World Cup winner has often cut a divisive figure during his time at Old Trafford, with inconsistent form and attempts to move away having drawn ire from certan corners.

Last week, former United great Scholes speculated over whether the 26-year-old's slow recovery from injury was being exaggerated, stating: “I don’t think Pogba is on his way back.

"Even if he is on way back, he’ll be moaning about something else to try to not play - try to get his move away from the club.”

Ahead of United's semi-final second leg with however, Solskjaer has issued his full backing once again to Pogba, stating that he expects the Frenchman to shine once he is fully recovered.

“Paul has had a terrible season with injuries and he is desperate to play football," he stated. "So if there is one thing I know about Paul it’s that he loves playing football and training, and it’s been playing on his mind.

“Anyone who is injured, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch, and you feel so free and he has been playing with pain so I am sure when he is pain and injury free he will enjoy his football.

“I see a boy who is fed up with being injured and who is desperate to play football. Paul has always been a top professional so I don’t have any doubts that when he comes back he is going to enjoy himself.”

Pogba is not the only major injury boost for Solskjaer's depleted ranks too, with Scott McTominay also having had his leg brace removed.

“It will definitely help us because they played so well, they have been fantastic for us," the Norwegian added on the pair's imminent return, while showering praise on the duo's understudies Fred and Nemanja Matic.

"Scott has had a fantastic season for us until he got injured and Paul has proven before how good he is.

“Fred and Nemanja have been absolutely terrific for us the last few months because they have had to play every game.

“I think they will have a word in the say and they are not just going to come and take our places, we want to play.”