Pogba can't compare to Gerrard, Lampard or Yaya and Man Utd should sell 'undisciplined' star, says Carragher

The former Liverpool defender has said he doesn't believe the World Cup winner is a great player

Paul Pogba can't compare to past midfield greats like Steven Gerrard, Yaya Toure or Frank Lampard, according to Jamie Carragher, who thinks that should sell the French international.

The 27-year-old has struggled for consistent first-team minutes in recent months, as he has battled injury problems as well as a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Pogba has started from the bench in United's past two matches, a loss at and a win at .

manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged Pogba's tough situation on Monday, admitting the midfielder is not happy with how things are currently going at Old Trafford.

Carragher, who played alongside Gerrard at for several years and Lampard with , as well as against Toure, has said United should consider cashing in on a player he feels can't compare to that trio.

"Would I pick him in the Manchester United team? No, I wouldn’t. He’s a huge name, he’s come for a huge transfer fee, but I don’t think he’s a great player," Carragher told talkSPORT.

“People say he’s won the World Cup and I get that. But when he came in I thought he might have the impact like Lampard at , Gerrard at Liverpool, Yaya Toure at Man City – those players drove their team to titles, European Cups.

“When you’re that man who’s seen as the one to take United to the next level, which people might say it’s too much pressure to put on one man, but that’s what we were told was coming.

“It just hasn’t happened for him at Manchester United. For me, I’d be looking to move him on.”

Bruno Fernandes has emerged as one of United's most important players, with the international serving as a creative hub in the middle of the park.

With Fernandes in the team, Carragher has said putting Pogba alongside him would make United far too undisciplined defensively.

"Fernandes and Pogba are not disciplined," Carragher added. “They are probably two of the most undisciplined players in the Premier League.

“You can maybe carry one but you can’t play the two of them. It’s one or the other.

“I do not believe Pogba and Fernandes can play in the same team so you have to play Fernandes and he has played really well since he joined."