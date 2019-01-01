Pochettino will land 'monster job' and break Spurs’ hearts, says Jenas

The former Spurs midfielder expects the Argentine tactician to take a break from coaching before returning to one of European football’s biggest clubs

Mauricio Pochettino will land a “monster job” when he returns to management, says Jermaine Jenas, with there being every chance that the Argentine will return to haunt .

Spurs have opted to part company with the South American midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite enjoying considerable success under his guidance, his five-year tenure has been brought to a close.

Jose Mourinho has been handed the reins in north London, with the Portuguese charged with the task of delivering the silverware that Pochettino missed out on.

It remains to be seen where the man unceremoniously removed from the high-profile post will end up next.

Various landing spots are already being mooted, with Pochettino not expected to be out of work for long.

Jenas believes the opportunity to take a break and recharge the batteries will be embraced, before his return to the dugout is made at a club which could pitch him into direct competition with Spurs.

The former midfielder told Express Sport: “Tottenham have just shoved all their casino chips onto the table.

“Sacking Mauricio Pochettino, appointing Jose Mourinho on double the money, spending tens of millions in the next couple of transfer window.... it's all a huge gamble.

“Only if Mourinho and his Spurs squad deliver a trophy – the first for 11 years and counting – will it have succeeded.

“Players at Spurs are at the stage in their careers when they are thinking will silverware ever come?

“Now they have a man walking through the door who has every ingredient, every play, every way of doing it, to get over the line.

“I think the 11 months Jose has had out of the game since leaving will have helped him reinvent his outlook to coaching.

“He is starting afresh, had a good look at it, and will be thinking this new generation needs something new.

“Mourinho will have asked Daniel Levy: Are you going to open the cheque book? You can guarantee that come January and the summer, they are going to have a right go in the windows. Spurs fans will say to that: brilliant.

“But why not just back Mauricio in the first place. He earned that.

“It is annoying that he will come in on more money, get a bigger kitty... he could have done all those things for Mauricio. But he didn't want to bet on him.

“Poch will have six month or a year out. He will get a top job. Manchester United, , Juve, . It will be a monster job. And he will probably come back and break Spurs' hearts.”