Pochettino responds to Man Utd job links following Mourinho sacking

The Tottenham boss has been mooted as a potential candidate to replace the Portuguese, although he remains committed to Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has distanced himself from speculation linking him with the vacant managerial job at Manchester United, insisting he is focused on giving his best for Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday having overseen a disappointing start to the 2018-19 campaign that sees United in sixth place in the table.

Indeed, this is the Red Devils worst ever start to a Premier League season, with the club currently 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The club have announced that, following Mourinho's departure, they will appoint an interim boss until the end of the season, and Goal understands that appointment will be external, rather than one of the club's current coaching staff.

That will give United the time to recruit a permanent replacement ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, who won three Champions League titles and a Liga crown as head coach of Real Madrid, and Pochettino have been mooted as potential successors to Mourinho.

But, when asked about his potential interest in the job at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's north London derby against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Pochettino insisted he is only focused on Spurs.

He told reporters: "I want to send my best wishes to [Mourinho]. I am so sorry, I know him well, and it's sad news. It's not my business what happens at another club, I just want to send my best wishes to Jose.

"In five years here a lot of rumour has happened, I respect a lot the opinion of everyone. A lot of rumours happen, but it's not my business what has happened. I want to deliver my best show at this football club."

Rio Ferdinand also offered his thoughts on Mourinho's exit, explaining on social media: "I was one of his biggest advocates two and half years ago when he joined and felt he stabilised our club when we needed it.

"You can’t ignore what Jose has achieved as a manager previously but I feel the time has come for fresh ideas at Man United."

United were comfortably beaten by Liverpool in the league on Sunday, with the Red Devils due to face Cardiff City next on December 22 prior to a Boxing Day clash against Huddersfield Town.