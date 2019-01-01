Pochettino loves ‘sarcastic’ Mourinho after seeing Spurs put in title contention with Man City B team

The Tottenham manager has welcomed the support of a former rival, while also refusing to be drawn on the future of contract rebel Christian Eriksen

Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed support from “sarcastic” Jose Mourinho after seeing placed in Premier League title contention by the Portuguese alongside "Man City, , and Man City B team".

The former and manager has stated that he expects Spurs to challenge for the English top-flight crown in 2019-20.

Pochettino is pleased to have been positioned among the runners and riders, with a tongue-in-cheek comment considered to be a compliment.

The Argentine tactician said: "I love Mo.

"We all know he is so clever, he is so sarcastic sometimes, that is why the is one of the best managers in the world.

"I respect his opinion. I am grateful, too, because a coach like Mourinho believing in our potential to be a contender is important.

"We have our belief and our faith in us, but that compliment helps us to believe that little bit more, of course."

Pochettino saw Spurs make the perfect start to their campaign with a 3-1 victory over on the opening weekend.

Christian Eriksen stepped off the bench in that contest to play an important role in a dramatic win secured courtesy of two late Harry Kane goals.

The Danish playmaker is yet to commit to a new contract in north London, having entered the final 12 months of his current deal, and Pochettino is reluctant to speculate on what his future might hold.

Quizzed on whether Eriksen will start a crunch clash with on Saturday, the Tottenham coach said: "We will see. There are only 11 players who can start. I am happy with the last week with how he is doing, his performance in training [has been good]. We still have one training session and I will decide the starting XI.

"No [contract situation does not affect decision]. For me it is the same between a player who has one year on his contract and one who has five years, the section is not for the length of the contract it is for the performance.

"After five years you all [media] should know to avoid this question, because you know I will take the decision based only on performance, and not the personal situation with the club.

"My point is to help all the players, to support all the players until they decide with the club to go a different way with their career, and to show respect to all. Sometimes it is difficult to understand outside of football or this club that respect means respect."