Pochettino joins Sarri in criticising VAR implementation after Spurs win

The Argentine expressed his reservations over how the new technology is being used after a contentious penalty helped his side to victory

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino joined his opposite number Maurizio Sarri in criticising the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) despite profiting from such a call in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham a slender advantage to take into the second leg at Stamford Bridge in two weeks' time after he dispatched a 26th-minute penalty.

The England captain was brought down by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but only after the linesman had flagged for offside.

Referee Michael Oliver consulted his video assistant, whose pictures showed Kane to be level with Cesar Azpilicueta, and proceeded to book Kepa and award the spot kick.

Sarri later claimed that Chelsea's own images suggested the Tottenham striker was offside , although his main complaint concerned the early offside flag as he argued that stopped his defenders from retrieving the situation.

Despite being the beneficiary of the game's major talking point, Pochettino sounded a similarly cautionary tone to Sarri – the ex-Espanyol boss having not enjoyed what he has seen from VAR in La Liga.

"I don't like, I don't like," he told Sky Sports . "Today we get the benefit but watching another league like La Liga, no one is happy.

"For me the benefit is nice, but I am not happy doing it like this

"I prefer the technology but in a different way – being clear about how we are going to use.

"I am pro-technology, you cannot stop evolution. But waiting how we wait for the benefit like this…

"I think it is not clear how we use the rules. The photos we use, we have to be clear how we use them."

Mauricio: "We were very competitive, but we can do better. Of course we need to be happy but the second leg is going to be completely different." #COYS pic.twitter.com/9da0BkIn8Z — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2019

Pochettino added: "I am watching La Liga every week and no one is happy – the big clubs or the small clubs. That is a good example for us.

"We still have six months to improve that system."