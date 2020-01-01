PM Narendra Modi to interact with J&K woman footballer as part of Fit India programme

Prime Minister will participate in an interactive session involving celebrated personalities from the sports fraternity...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Afshan Ashiq, the goalkeeper from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), in an online chat session as part of the Fit programme.

She had been in the headlines for the wrong reasons after a photo of her throwing a stone at J&K police had gone viral in 2017. However, that was a one-off incident as per the footballer who has now taken a leadership role in the footballing scene of J&K.

Along with her, Prime Minister Modi will interact with several other dignitaries like Virat Kohli, Milind Soman amongst others.

Fit was launched by the Prime Minister at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on 29 August 2019 which is also recognised as the National Sports Day.

Prime Minister Modi's vision is to make the Fit India movement a 'Jan Andolan'.

"A fit mind in a fit body is important. Courage is interlinked with fitness. Healthy India is my goal. The way to make India a great nation is only possible through a healthy person, healthy family and healthy society," said the PM during the launch of the event.

To inspire people for joining the movement, the Prime Minister said that Fit India Movement may have been started by the government but it is the people who have to lead it and make it a success.

“Success is related to fitness, success stories of all of our icons from any field of life have a common thread- most of them are fit, have a focus on fitness and are fond of fitness.

“Technology has reduced our physical ability and has robbed us of our daily fitness routines and today we are unaware of our traditional practises and lifestyle which could keep us fit. With time, fitness has been relegated a lower priority in our society. Earlier a person used to walk or cycle for kilometres, today mobile apps have to tell us how many steps we walked”.

A 28-member committee comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters was also constituted to advise the government on the Fit India Movement.

The committee under the chairmanship of sports minister Kiren Rijiju, has 12 members from the government, including secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, Youth Affairs, among others.

Mr Rijiju is actively involved in developing football in India as the Member of Parliament has repeatedly stressed that he wants football to become a part of Indian lives. He aims to build five zonal committees to bring out the best talents in India.

"I want to have at least five committees for a large country like India. So there can be a Northern, Eastern, Western, Southern, and a North-Eastern zonal committee. These would include former players and other technical members who have sound knowledge of the sport. The five committees will scout for talent below 12 years of age. We have to start now if we have to make a mark in the Olympics and the World Cup," stated the minister.