'Pjanic is as soft as mozzarella' - former Juve president calls for Sarri to solve midfield problems

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli hit out at the midfielder while criticising current manager Maurizio Sarri

Former President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli hit out at the club's current midfield situation, saying that he believes that Miralem Pjanic is soft “like mozzarella”.

Pjanic has been with Juventus since 2016 after originally making the move to Turin from .

He's since gone on to make 164 appearances for the club, winning three league titles while making the Team of the Season in each of his campaigns with Juventus.

Cobolli Gigli, meanwhile, was the club's chairman from 2006-09, overseeing Juventus' rise back from Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal.

And, having seen the club's midfield situation this season, Cobolli Gigli singled out Pjanic as the weak link.

“The difficulty of the midfield is psychological. Pjanic seems to be as soft as mozzarella," Cobolli Gigli told Radio Sportiva.

“He looks tired, and perhaps in need of a rest. The midfield problem has to be solved.”

Juventus currently sit second in Serie A, level on points with league-leaders but behind on goal difference.

This season is Maurizio Sarri's first in charge, one that has seen its share of ups and downs.

And Cobolli Gigli admits he's not a fan of the club's current boss as well as reports that sporting director Fabio Paratici was looking to sell off forward Paulo Dybala.

“I have always been critical of Maurizio Sarri, but I don’t like to kick a man when he is down,” Cobolli Gigli said.

“Paratici has said that Dybala is one of our best players, so why does he want to sell him?”

Despite his criticisms, Cobolli Gigli did acknowledge that he believes Juventus do have enough to continue their dominance of Serie A.

The club has won the league eight years running, and the former president believes the Old Lady can keep up their run atop Italian football.

“I think that believing the players are tired of winning is a bit dramatic considering the investments made," he said.

“The Agnelli family have made risky but fair deals. Andrea Agnelli is an excellent communicator, perhaps the only one to take the situation by the hand and make himself heard.”