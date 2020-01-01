PJ City snaps up Darren Lok and Ahmad Khairil Anuar for 2021 season

Two Malaysian internationals have joined the all-local brigade at Petaling Jaya City FC for the brand new season.

's (PJ City) ambitious and daring plans to go through the 2021 season without the use of any foreign player received a big boost after they announced their latest signings.

Two Malaysian internationals have joined the fold in Ahmad Khairil Anuar (Beto) and Darren Lok, who will both be looking at a great opportunity to finally get more playing time than they have gotten in recent seasons.

Midfielder Beto has only ever been with and had been patiently bidding his time for a prolonged run in the first team but only seemed to be a secondary option for Mehmet Durakovic, used often from the bench.

The 25-year-old earned his senior Malaysia cap in that thrashing from North Korea in the previous qualification but has not made the return to the national team set-up because he hasn't been able to show what he can do.

A stalwart with the Malaysia Under-23, Beto has the drive and ball-playing skills which would certainly add to P. Maniam's side at PJ City.

Meanwhile for Darren, it was a year to forget at FC, the club he signed in 2020 after leaving Johor Darul Ta'zim II. Combination of shortened league and Dominique da Sylva's form put paid to his hopes of more minutes.

Many will remember Darren from that Malaysia side who competed in the 2016 (Suzuki Cup) but injuries since has robbed the striker of more opportunities to shine.

With PJ City opting to go fully local with their squad for the new season, both players may have took that into consideration when accepting the move and 2021 could potentially be a huge season for them where success at club level could propel them into Tan Cheng Hoe's thinking.