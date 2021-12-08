Philippines vs Singapore: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

All eyes will be on host Singapore on Matchday Two of Group A of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as the Lions looks to build on a very impressive 3-0 opening win over Myanmar as Philippines enters the fray for the first time in the competition.

Shahdan Sulaiman, Song Ui-young and Ikhsan Fandi were a trio who put in stellar performance on Sunday with Shahdan orchestrating things in the middle of the park, Song getting himself into dangerous positions and Ikhsan obviously grabbing an oustanding brace of goals.

While form is on Singapore's side, Philippines' challenge cannot be undermined given that the Lions squad only have 72 hours to recover but another win here could potentially open up the pathway for the host to book a place in the knockout stage.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 8 December 2021 National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Stadium Mediacorp (TV and stream)

Squad news

Singapore looks to have picked up a clean bill of health following that win over Myanmar and with the Lions having a rest day on the subsequent matchday that could mean Tatsuma Yoshida looking to pick an unchanged XI for the second game.

Meanwhile Stewart Hall will have to plot his side without the presence of both Jefferson Tabinas and Iain Ramsey who have yet to join up with the squad but otherwise could look to give naturalised striker Bienvenido Maranon his debut.

What the coaches said

Tatsuma Yoshida

"For sure it was important to get three points in the first match but this is another important challenge because we are fighting to reach the next stage. We know Philippines have very good quality and is especially strong physically.

“We want to make a new era for Singaporean football, we’re a challenger for sure and the aim of this team should always be to at least reach the semi-finals although we know that this will be a difficult match.”

Article continues below

Stewart Hall

“I’m not the kind of coach that focus on players who aren’t here but rather approach things thinking this is an opportunity for the younger players to force their way into the side and the older players to show that they also deserve to be here.

“Having said that I’d like more bodies because I don’t want to do 11 versus 11 in training with the goalkeeper at right-back, we almost had to use the kitman yesterday just to fill out those numbers.”

Past meetings

Date Result Competitoin 13 Nov 2018 Philippines 1-0 Singapore AFF Championship 19 Nov 2016 Philippines 0-0 Singapore AFF Championship 12 Dec 2012 Singapore 1-0 Philippines AFF Championship 8 Dec 2012 Philippines 0-0 Singapore AFF Championship 15 Nov 2012 Philippines 1-0 Singapore Friendly

Group A standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Singapore 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 2 Thailand 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Timor Leste 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 5 Myanmar 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group A results