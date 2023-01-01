Philippines vs Indonesia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Philippines will take on Indonesia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Garudas will throw everything they have in their arsenal at the Azkals, as they seek a victory which will guarantee a second consecutive semi-final appearance. Indonesia can also secure qualification on the same day if Thailand defeats Cambodia at the Thammasat Stadium.

The Philippines, on the other hand, sit fourth in Group A with just one game to go, which means any hope of securing qualification has already been destroyed. With just one win to their name in three games, it’s highly probable that the squad’s young guns will be given a chance to impress the gaffer and return to the drawing board once all is said and done.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 2 January 2023 Rizal Memorial Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Both teams expected to field their strongest XI with no injuries or suspensions to report.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Philippines starting XI: Julian Schwarzer; Audie Menzi, Jefferson Tabinas, Amani Aguinaldo, Simen Lyngbo; Jesus Melliza, Mark Hartman, Arnel Amita, Oliver Bias; Stephan Schrock; Kenshiro Daniels.

Predicted Indonesia starting XI: Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Fachruddin Aryanto, Jordi Amat, Asnawi Mangkualam; Egy Maulana, Marc Klok, Rachmat Irianto, Yakob Sayuri; Dendy Sulistyawan, Ilija Spasojevic.

Last five results

Philippines results Indonesia results Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022) Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Philippines 5-1 Brunei (23 Dec 2022) Brunei 0-7 Indonesia (26 Dec 2022) Cambodia 3-2 Philippines (20 Dec 2022) Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia (23 Dec 2022) Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (14 Dec 2022) Indonesia 2-1 Curacao (27 Sep 2022) Palestine 4-0 Philippines (14 Jun 2022) Indonesia 3-2 Curacao (24 Sep 2022)

Last five meetings

Date Result Competition 25 Nov 2018 Indonesia 0-0 Philippines AFF Championship 22 Nov 2016 Indonesia 2-2 Philippines AFF Championship 25 Nov 2014 Philippines 4-0 Indonesia AFF Championship 14 Aug 2013 Indonesia 2-0 Philippines Friendly 5 Jun 2012 Philippines 2-2 Indonesia Friendly

Group A standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Thailand 3 2 1 0 10 1 +9 7 2 Indonesia 3 2 1 0 10 2 +8 7 3 Cambodia 3 2 0 1 9 5 +4 6 4 Philippines 3 1 0 2 7 8 -1 3 5 Brunei 4 0 0 4 2 22 -20 0

Group A results