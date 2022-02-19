Philippines must win against Brunei to stay alive in AFF U23 Championship
Philippines are set to take on Brunei in a must-win encounter at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday evening in the final round-robin clash of Group A in the ongoing AFF U23 Championship.
Stewart Hall's men must come out on top in this fixture to keep their chances alive in the tournament. They have one point in their kitty after two matches and are placed third in the group standings.
Even if Philippines bag the three points, they have to hope that Cambodia beats Timor-Leste. A draw in the other fixture will not help their cause.
However, there is a relief that they are going up against a team that has conceded eight goals in two matches and were thoroughly outplayed in both the fixtures.
PHILIPPINES U23 RECENT RESULTS
Date
Match
Competition
October 31, 2021
Timor-Leste 1-0 Philippines
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
October 28, 2021
Philippines 0-1 Singapore
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
October 25, 2021
South Korea 3-0 Philippines
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
February 14, 2022
Timor-Leste 2-2 Philippines
AFF U-23 Championship
February 17, 2022
Philippines 0-1 Cambodia
AFF U-23 Championship
All eyes will be on Marcel Ouano who will be leading the attack. The forward has already scored two goals in the tournament and will be hoping to bag a few more on Sunday to help his team.
Sandro Reyes will be another key player for the team as his ability to split open defences will be vital against a Brunei side that likes to sit deep inside their half.
Meanwhile, Brunei will play for pride. They are already out of the tournament after losing the first two matches. Coach Aminuddin Jumat saw some improvements in their last match against Timor Leste and will hope that they build on those positives.
BRUNEI U23 RECENT RESULTS
Date
Match
Competition
December 3, 2019
Indonesia 8-0 Brunei
Southeast Asian Games
December 5, 2019
Brunei 0-7 Singapore
Southeast Asian Games
February 14, 2022
Cambodia 6-0 Brunei
AFF U-23 Championship
February 17, 2022
Brunei 1-3 Timor-Leste
AFF U-23 Championship
In the previous two matches, they hardly grew out of their shell but since they have nothing to lose, Jumat might instruct his men to be a bit more adventurous and play fearless football. The strategy to sit back and absorb pressure has not reaped dividends and a change in style might do the trick.
Group A Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Cambodia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|6
|2
Timor-Leste
|2
|1
|1
0
|5
|3
+2
|4
|3
Philippines
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
Brunei
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0