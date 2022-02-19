Philippines are set to take on Brunei in a must-win encounter at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday evening in the final round-robin clash of Group A in the ongoing AFF U23 Championship.

Stewart Hall's men must come out on top in this fixture to keep their chances alive in the tournament. They have one point in their kitty after two matches and are placed third in the group standings.

Even if Philippines bag the three points, they have to hope that Cambodia beats Timor-Leste. A draw in the other fixture will not help their cause.

However, there is a relief that they are going up against a team that has conceded eight goals in two matches and were thoroughly outplayed in both the fixtures.

PHILIPPINES U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date Match Competition October 31, 2021 Timor-Leste 1-0 Philippines 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification October 28, 2021 Philippines 0-1 Singapore 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification October 25, 2021 South Korea 3-0 Philippines 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification February 14, 2022 Timor-Leste 2-2 Philippines AFF U-23 Championship February 17, 2022 Philippines 0-1 Cambodia AFF U-23 Championship

All eyes will be on Marcel Ouano who will be leading the attack. The forward has already scored two goals in the tournament and will be hoping to bag a few more on Sunday to help his team.

Sandro Reyes will be another key player for the team as his ability to split open defences will be vital against a Brunei side that likes to sit deep inside their half.

Meanwhile, Brunei will play for pride. They are already out of the tournament after losing the first two matches. Coach Aminuddin Jumat saw some improvements in their last match against Timor Leste and will hope that they build on those positives.

BRUNEI U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date Match Competition December 3, 2019 Indonesia 8-0 Brunei Southeast Asian Games December 5, 2019 Brunei 0-7 Singapore Southeast Asian Games February 14, 2022 Cambodia 6-0 Brunei AFF U-23 Championship February 17, 2022 Brunei 1-3 Timor-Leste AFF U-23 Championship

In the previous two matches, they hardly grew out of their shell but since they have nothing to lose, Jumat might instruct his men to be a bit more adventurous and play fearless football. The strategy to sit back and absorb pressure has not reaped dividends and a change in style might do the trick.

